AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
AVN 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.26%)
FCCL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
MLCF 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
OGDC 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
PAEL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.39%)
TPL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.79%)
UNITY 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,340 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 16,368 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,990 Increased By 6.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,832 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka’s Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2022 12:39pm
Follow us

SYDNEY: Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was granted bail in Sydney on Thursday, reversing an earlier decision in the case of the alleged sexual assault of a woman while on tour in Australia for the T20 World Cup The now-suspended batsman appeared in Sydney’s Downing Centre court via video link from Parklea Correctional Centre, reported the Sydney Morning Herald, where he had been in custody since being refused bail on Nov. 7.

Arrested just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 6 hours before the rest of Sri Lanka’s team flew out, Gunathilaka has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old woman in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Police said the cricketer and woman met after talking for several days via an online dating application.

Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia

Bail conditions include a A$150,000 ($100,620) surety posted by an undisclosed person, surrender of passport, twice daily police reporting, a curfew from 9pm to 6am, not contacting the complainant and a ban on accessing Tinder and dating applications.

Sri Lanka Cricket has formed a three-member panel including a retired high court judge to investigate the allegations.

Sri Lanka Danushka Gunathilaka Gunathilaka granted bail

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka’s Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

US govt-led ‘Investment Promotion Activity’ initiative launched: Step taken to boost trade, FDI flows

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

Oil falls on easing geopolitical tensions, China demand worries

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift Pakistan solar power plant

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

Read more stories