CM vows to ensure public safety, approves 1,200 drone cameras

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a bid to ensure public safety has accorded in principle approval to purchase 1200 drone cameras for the police and other departments. The Chief Minister apprised that drone technology will be fully utilized for the public safety along with providing facilities to the masses.

He vowed that he would make the policing system latest through the drone technology across the province and 1000 drone cameras will be taken only for the police adding that latest policing system will be promoted in the province with the help of drone technology and the capacity-building of the patrolling police will be enhanced.

He informed the participants of a meeting that street crimes and other crimes will overcome in the province with the help of drone technology. The drone cameras will prove to be beneficial in order to bring the culprits and other elements in the stern grip of law with the help of latest drone technology and effective monitoring of rallies, processions especially during Muharram-ul-Haram and other religious festivals will be possible.

The CM further informed the participants that the advance information about floods can also be obtained with the help of drone technology and the flow of water in the rivers can be monitored 24 hours.

The concerned departments will be issued red alert in the wake of flood condition through the drone technology. The relief activities especially provision of medicines and edibles to the affectees can also be benefited through the drone technology.

The Agriculture Department can be immensely benefited from the drone technology. He stated that an effective spray can be possible on the fields with the help of big drones. Locust and other insects can be eradicated before time and agri production will be increased.

It will also help to make correct estimates of the production of fields adding that surveillance of mining activities in the salt range and on ground work can also be correctly ascertained along with the accurate number of trees can be estimated through the drone technology. The usages of drone technology hold a great significance to save precious lives during any natural calamity.

The CM Pervaiz Elahi met with a delegation of an eminent drone technology company Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI). The delegation gave a detailed briefing to the CM with regard to improving different services through the drone technology.

