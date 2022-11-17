AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Selling precious gifts: Govt to lodge criminal case against PTI chairman: Tarar

Nuzhat Nazar Published 17 Nov, 2022 07:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said the government has decided to lodge a criminal case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for selling a rare and precious diamond-studded watch gifted to him by the Saudi crown prince.

He also indicated that the government would start criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case as per the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

While talking to the media, the special assistant said the PTI chairman sold it out in a “criminal way” without realizing the importance and uniqueness of the gift. This was a watch-set gift, containing pen and cufflinks embodied with 12.24 karat diamonds, which was handed over to former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Saudi Crown Prince.

He said it is the only watch got prepared by the Saudi Crown Prince for gifting to Pakistan, and it was priceless. Its unique dial is of Khana Ka’aba (Baitullah Sharif) shape, he added while showing documentary evidence of the gift’s details and the price evaluation.

He said as per rules, any gift received from abroad was first deposited in the Toshakhana and later on, another procedure of market evaluation was carried out if the recipient wanted to keep it. And, he said nothing like this happened.

However, he said, as per the market evaluation its price was around $12 million, almost Rs1.7 billion at that time and now Rs2 billion. He said Imran Khan bought the watch set at Rs20 million only, without adopting the laid down procedure. He said the PTI chairman has already admitted committing two crimes which are buying and selling it.

He also regretted that the unique gift was not meant to sell in the open market as it was given as a gesture of great love and respect to Pakistan.

The SAPM also demanded Imran Khan to tender his resignation from the chairmanship of PTI as he had been declared “a certified thief” after selling the “made to order” watch in the market. He said that the government will also issue a red warrant for the return of Farah Gogi from the UAE.

About the Daily Mail case, he said, that the trial of the case would start next year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SAPM Imran Khan PTI chairman Attaullah Tarar Toshakhana gift

Comments

1000 characters

Selling precious gifts: Govt to lodge criminal case against PTI chairman: Tarar

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

Q1 LSMI output down 0.4pc YoY

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift solar power plant

Exporters resent energy shortages

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

List of locally-manufactured goods: FBR allows release of goods/items

Read more stories