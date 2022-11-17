Selling precious gifts: Govt to lodge criminal case against PTI chairman: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said the government has decided to lodge a criminal case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for selling a rare and precious diamond-studded watch gifted to him by the Saudi crown prince.

He also indicated that the government would start criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case as per the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

While talking to the media, the special assistant said the PTI chairman sold it out in a “criminal way” without realizing the importance and uniqueness of the gift. This was a watch-set gift, containing pen and cufflinks embodied with 12.24 karat diamonds, which was handed over to former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Saudi Crown Prince.

He said it is the only watch got prepared by the Saudi Crown Prince for gifting to Pakistan, and it was priceless. Its unique dial is of Khana Ka’aba (Baitullah Sharif) shape, he added while showing documentary evidence of the gift’s details and the price evaluation.

He said as per rules, any gift received from abroad was first deposited in the Toshakhana and later on, another procedure of market evaluation was carried out if the recipient wanted to keep it. And, he said nothing like this happened.

However, he said, as per the market evaluation its price was around $12 million, almost Rs1.7 billion at that time and now Rs2 billion. He said Imran Khan bought the watch set at Rs20 million only, without adopting the laid down procedure. He said the PTI chairman has already admitted committing two crimes which are buying and selling it.

He also regretted that the unique gift was not meant to sell in the open market as it was given as a gesture of great love and respect to Pakistan.

The SAPM also demanded Imran Khan to tender his resignation from the chairmanship of PTI as he had been declared “a certified thief” after selling the “made to order” watch in the market. He said that the government will also issue a red warrant for the return of Farah Gogi from the UAE.

About the Daily Mail case, he said, that the trial of the case would start next year.

