FCCI chief felicitates Motiwala on becoming TDAP chief

FAISALABAD: President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq has congratulated renowned industrialist Zubair Motiwala on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

In a statement, he hoped that Zubair Motiwala would utilise qualities of his head and heart to give a quantum leap to national exports within a shortest possible time. He said that due to global and local problems the export sector is dwindling and dynamism is required to catalyse exports.

He also underlined the need for diversification of exports and said that currently textile was the only focused choice whereas other many important segments have huge untapped export potential which was laying unutilised including Information Technology (IT), Poultry and Halal meat etc.

He said that IT was the only sector which could earn precious foreign exchange with the minimum investment.

He said that a large quantity of meat could be exported to Gulf and Arab countries where Halal meat was in great demand. He proposed that TDAP should organise expos of these products particularly in the potential markets to harvest immediate results. He hoped that enhanced export would not only generate economic activity but also have a salutary impact on our foreign exchange reserves.

