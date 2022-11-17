AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/         Dividend/Bonus/        Dispatched/
                          Ending              Right                    Credit On
================================================================================
Dolmen City               30.06.2022          4.3% Interim
REIT                                          Cash Dividend           16.11.2022
Bestway Cement            30.06.2022          40% Interim
Ltd                                           Cash Dividend           11.11.2022
================================================================================

Electronic bonus right share certificates credit of dividend warrants

