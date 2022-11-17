Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus/ Dispatched/
Ending Right Credit On
================================================================================
Dolmen City 30.06.2022 4.3% Interim
REIT Cash Dividend 16.11.2022
Bestway Cement 30.06.2022 40% Interim
Ltd Cash Dividend 11.11.2022
================================================================================
