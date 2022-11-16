POL products’ prices kept unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for second half of November 2022.

Briefing media here on Tuesday, Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar announced the government’s decision to keep the prices of Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, and Kerosene Oil unchanged for next 15 days.

The minister said that as per the government decision of Nov 9, the State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have filed applications in the Supreme Court regarding the pending appeals in Riba case.