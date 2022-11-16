AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
OGDC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.65%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gas pressure to PSM installations restored

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2022 06:44am
Follow us

KARACHI: Gas pressure of Pakistan Steel Mills’ (PSM) coke oven batteries and refractory plant has been restored with the joint efforts of Pakistan Steel management and Sui Southern Gas Company.

At around 9:38 PM on Saturday November 15, 2022 night, gas pressure was reduced in the Coke Oven Batteries and Refractory Plant, which gradually decreased to zero at 9:51 PM. The decrease in gas pressure created an emergency situation in the mill. In case of non-rehabilitation, the institution was afraid of loss of billions of rupees.

Engineers on the direction of management Pakistan Steel immediately inspected the gas-related installations of Pakistan Steel which were operational. Immediately, the officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) were also informed about the seriousness of the situation so that the gas can be restored without any delay and Pakistan Steel plants can be saved from damage.

Accordingly, PSM management, engineers and skilled workers’ hard work and SSGC’s timely efforts found the fault that a valve was found to be closed in the chamber of SSGC gas delivery pipeline, which was opened by SSGC staff. The gas pressure of Pakistan Steel’s coke oven batteries and refractory plant was restored the next day on November 13, 2022 and the institution was protected from any major damage.

Since the production process of the steel mill has been stopped, the coke oven batteries have been kept at a minimum surface temperature to prevent damage to the refractories inside.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SSGC Pakistan Steel Mills gas pressure PSM gas related installations

Comments

1000 characters

Gas pressure to PSM installations restored

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

Reports of Russian missiles hitting Polish village raise NATO alarm

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Country heading towards default, says Imran Khan

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Star Hydro Power case: PPIB in trouble

IDEAS 2022 inaugurated: Bilawal makes strong pitch for investment

PD asked to take up CPPCL issues with JWG

Immovable property tax issue: LHC summons FBR chairman, law secy

Read more stories