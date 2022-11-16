Gas pressure to PSM installations restored

KARACHI: Gas pressure of Pakistan Steel Mills’ (PSM) coke oven batteries and refractory plant has been restored with the joint efforts of Pakistan Steel management and Sui Southern Gas Company.

At around 9:38 PM on Saturday November 15, 2022 night, gas pressure was reduced in the Coke Oven Batteries and Refractory Plant, which gradually decreased to zero at 9:51 PM. The decrease in gas pressure created an emergency situation in the mill. In case of non-rehabilitation, the institution was afraid of loss of billions of rupees.

Engineers on the direction of management Pakistan Steel immediately inspected the gas-related installations of Pakistan Steel which were operational. Immediately, the officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) were also informed about the seriousness of the situation so that the gas can be restored without any delay and Pakistan Steel plants can be saved from damage.

Accordingly, PSM management, engineers and skilled workers’ hard work and SSGC’s timely efforts found the fault that a valve was found to be closed in the chamber of SSGC gas delivery pipeline, which was opened by SSGC staff. The gas pressure of Pakistan Steel’s coke oven batteries and refractory plant was restored the next day on November 13, 2022 and the institution was protected from any major damage.

Since the production process of the steel mill has been stopped, the coke oven batteries have been kept at a minimum surface temperature to prevent damage to the refractories inside.

