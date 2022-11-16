TEXT: 1. National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), an organization of Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP), was established is Feb 1966. It is a leading National Electronic Industry engaged in design, development, manufacturing and provision of the state-of-the-art equipment / innovative solutions in the following domains:

A. DEFENCE TECHNOLOGIES

(1) Tactical & Wireless Military Communication

(2) RCIED Jamming solutions

(3) Anti-Drone solutions

(4) Border Security & Surveillance solutions

(5) Security Solutions (UAVs / Quadcopters)

(6) Explosive Ordnance Disposal & Robotics solutions

(7) Electronic Warfare System

(8) Artificial Intelligence solutions

B. COMMON USE TECHNOLOGIES

(1) Safe & Smart Cities solutions

(2) RFID Number Plates solutions

(3) IT & Cyber Security solutions

(4) Electro – Medical equipment

(5) Renewable Energy solutions

(6) IP Exchanges solutions

(7) Intelligent Transportation System

(8) Forensic Solutions

NRTC is dynamic and progressive telecommunication industry and hi-tech advance electronic system manufacturer and holistic solution provider globally. Its unrelenting struggle and constantly growing R&D base with a purpose to tailor solutions, comply with emerging diversified technological needs of Pak Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Govt / Civil Organizations on Government-to-Government basis, Public and Private sectors including friendly international clients have moved it to a new peek of engineering competences with highest level of attaining professional excellence. NRTC indigenously producing solutions are cost-effective and reliable coupled-with resilient operational & maintenance services with captivating customer satisfaction. NRTC is a quality conscious company and internationally recognized ISO management systems certifications and Military standards are a seal of acknowledgement of its high standards that are at par with the best industry practices worldwide. We at NRTC are working on extensive R&D on development of software projects. Our expertise is not only limited to development of software solutions but we also work on projects designs. Our team has deep understanding of applications related to defence, law enforcement, intelligence, and national security. Our hardware and integration expertise coupled with experience with similar implementations will ensure our success and will enable us to add better value to organization / agency / customers.

Why NRTC

NRTC provides total solutions ranging from physical infrastructure, software solutions and managed services. A few of the unique selling propositions for this project are as under;

(1) STABLE & TRUSTWORTHY

We have strong financial position required to be a stable service provider and strong after sales support at customers door step.

(2) BROAD RANGE OF SERVICES CAPABILITY

Our professional services unit has very well trained staff. We provide a range of products and services, ranging from professional services and analyst reports all the way toend-to-end on premise solutions.

(3) STORY OF EXCELLENCE

Our team has successfully executed and maintained multiple mega projects in the above highlighted fields / domains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022