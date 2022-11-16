A BRIEF OVERVIEW: KARACHI SHIPYARD & ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED A SYMBOL OF EXCELLENCE IN SHIPBUILDING!

TEXT: The vision of KS&EW is to make Pakistan a leading shipbuilding country in this region, in line with its true potential and ideal geographical location. KS&EW is a Public Limited Company, established in 1956, currently operating under the administrative control of Ministry of Defence Production(MoDP), Government of Pakistan.

KS&EW is a dynamic and adaptive entity with enormous technical and professional capabilities. Being the sole shipyard and one of largest engineering complex of Pakistan, it possesses requisite infrastructure and facilities for shipbuilding, submarine construction, ship repairs and general engineering works.

KS&EW has built over 500ships of various designs, sizes and capacities for local as well as foreign customers including large ocean-going vessels, bulk carriers, warships, tankers, gunboats, tugs, fishing vessels, pilot boats and ferries etc.

KS&EW is focused to deliver quality products and services with 100% customer’s satisfaction, ensuring compliance to international standards. KS&EW is IMS certified from M/s Lloyds Register, UK. Also, shipbuilding projects are certified by CCS, LR, BV, &TLClass Societies during construction.

During mid-90s, first naval vessel constructed was the missile craft (PNSSHUJAAT) for Pakistan Navy.

Since then, Ship building deptt. has already constructed Corvettes, Fast Attack Crafts (Missile), F22P Frigates, Fleet Tankers, Maritime Patrol Vessels, Gun Boats, Tankers cum Utility Ships, Tugs, Dredge Tenders, Utility Vessels and Bridge erection boats. Few undergoing projects includes JINNAH Class Frigate, PN MILGEM Class Corvettes, Gun Boat, Diving Tender and various Tugs etc.

Submarine Construction deptt. has undertaken the construction of Hangor Class Submarines for Pakistan Navy. Earlier, KS&EW has also been associated with construction of most intricate part-pressure hull of Agosta-90B Submarines. KS&EW’s modernized facility offers complete solution for the construction of AIP variant of submarines.

Ship Repair deptt. has a comprehensive setup for repairing and overhauling of naval and commercial vessels. We have already repaired 5000+ vessels including 230foreign flag carriers.

In order to enhance ship repair capacity, a state-of-the-art SL&TS is being installed, capable to lift ships upto 7300 tons on 12parking stations.

General Engg. dept. is capable to undertake projects of marine fabrications (dams/barrages gates), cranes, stadium lights, wind towers, foundry products including billets, sugar rollers and castings. Recently, it has completed EPC Sukkur Barrage Gates project.

Material testing laboratory offers various services including metallurgical, mechanical, physical, chemical, and welding tests. These tests are carried out in accordance with BSS/ASTM standards or as per customization.

Shipyard Training School (STS) was established in 1957 as an apprenticeship school and currently offering diplomas and vocational courses in electrical, mechanical and ship construction etc., which are certified with STEVTA AND NAVTTC. Furthermore, STS is also certified by TUV Rhineland, Germany for advanced training for metal fabrication and welding.

Being the only shipyard of Pakistan, KS&EW has been silently serving the nation with its continuous effort of building ships for nation upgradation and carrying the slogan “Made in Pakistan”. KS&EW has also played a pivotal role in transferring of technologies and broadening the industrial base of country.

