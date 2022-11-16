AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN: MR ZOHAIR NASEER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BADAR EXPO SOLUTIONS

Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 06:35am
TEXT: International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a mega defence exhibition which is biennially organised in Pakistan by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO). Growing successfully since year 2000, it is now highly recognised and established event on the calendar of global defence exhibitions. Serving as a platform of latest technological demonstration, indeed IDEAS truly reflects our lasting friendship with global partners.

It is a matter of great honour and pride for Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS) to be the Event Manager again for the 11thedition, i.e IDEAS 2022. This is the fifth consecutive time that we are associated with DEPO for successful accomplishment of IDEAS. On this auspicious occasion, BXSS Team extends warm welcome to the distinguished guests, trade visitors and exhibitors from all over the world who are joining us on this mega event of Pakistan. We wish thatIDEAS2022be extremely beneficial and professionally rewarding experience for our guests.

I also express my sincere gratitude to DEPO, Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP), Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Government of Sindh, Local Administration of Karachi, as well as various public and private sector entities who greatly contributed in making IDEAS 2022 a resounding success.

