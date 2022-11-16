‘NOC for rally’: IHC accepts PTI’s plea for submitting more papers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s application to submit additional documents in its petition seeking direction for issuance of NOC for holding Jalsa/ sit-in at a designated place.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the petition filed by the PTI against the government’s delay in the issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC).

During the hearing, Babar Awan advocate represented the PTI, while Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal represented the government.

The petitioner’s counsel requested the court to grant some time for the submission of additional documents and the IHC bench accepted the plea while the petitioner’s lawyer also pleaded for the hearing of the case on Friday. The bench granted time and deferred the hearing of the case till November 18 for further proceedings.

Earlier, the Islamabad administration submitted its response to the high court through the Islamabad advocate-general, in which it has opposed allowing PTI to hold a rally at the Srinagar Highway.

It added that the PTI cannot be allowed to hold a rally at a place of its choice in favour of common interest. Instead, the government has offered PTI to hold a rally at an alternative spot.

The administration further stated that thousands of commuters use Srinagar Highway and allowing a rally there will cut the link to Azad Kashmir and eastern areas of the country. It informed the court that the PTI has not responded on when they will end the sit-in.

Moreover, it stated that the PTI clearly wants to disturb the movement of citizens. The Islamabad administration also prepared a 39-page affidavit which was submitted by the Advocate General Islamabad to the high court.

The administration demanded that the PTI chief must sign the affidavit, the rally will be allowed for one day, the use of loudspeakers in the meeting shall be prohibited, rhetoric related to religion will be avoided in the meeting, there will be no weapons in the rally, no national or party flag should be burnt in the rally/ march and 12 persons on the PTI stage will also be subject to the permission of the administration.

