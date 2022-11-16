AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
OGDC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.65%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘NOC for rally’: IHC accepts PTI’s plea for submitting more papers

Terence J Sigamony Published 16 Nov, 2022 07:03am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s application to submit additional documents in its petition seeking direction for issuance of NOC for holding Jalsa/ sit-in at a designated place.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the petition filed by the PTI against the government’s delay in the issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC).

During the hearing, Babar Awan advocate represented the PTI, while Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal represented the government.

The petitioner’s counsel requested the court to grant some time for the submission of additional documents and the IHC bench accepted the plea while the petitioner’s lawyer also pleaded for the hearing of the case on Friday. The bench granted time and deferred the hearing of the case till November 18 for further proceedings.

Earlier, the Islamabad administration submitted its response to the high court through the Islamabad advocate-general, in which it has opposed allowing PTI to hold a rally at the Srinagar Highway.

It added that the PTI cannot be allowed to hold a rally at a place of its choice in favour of common interest. Instead, the government has offered PTI to hold a rally at an alternative spot.

The administration further stated that thousands of commuters use Srinagar Highway and allowing a rally there will cut the link to Azad Kashmir and eastern areas of the country. It informed the court that the PTI has not responded on when they will end the sit-in.

Moreover, it stated that the PTI clearly wants to disturb the movement of citizens. The Islamabad administration also prepared a 39-page affidavit which was submitted by the Advocate General Islamabad to the high court.

The administration demanded that the PTI chief must sign the affidavit, the rally will be allowed for one day, the use of loudspeakers in the meeting shall be prohibited, rhetoric related to religion will be avoided in the meeting, there will be no weapons in the rally, no national or party flag should be burnt in the rally/ march and 12 persons on the PTI stage will also be subject to the permission of the administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC Babar Awan PTI long march sit-in NOC for rally

Comments

1000 characters

‘NOC for rally’: IHC accepts PTI’s plea for submitting more papers

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

Reports of Russian missiles hitting Polish village raise NATO alarm

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Country heading towards default, says Imran Khan

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Star Hydro Power case: PPIB in trouble

IDEAS 2022 inaugurated: Bilawal makes strong pitch for investment

PD asked to take up CPPCL issues with JWG

Immovable property tax issue: LHC summons FBR chairman, law secy

Read more stories