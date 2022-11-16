Aid collected in US for flood victims: NYPD officer launches appeal for bringing relief goods to country

KARACHI: President of the Muslim Society of America and Commanding Officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD) Deputy Inspector Adeel Rana has said that people in the US have collected a lot of relief goods for the flood victims in Pakistan, which should be brought to the country soon with the help of the government or the Pakistan Army.

Delivery arrangements should be made to assist the victims at a time when they need help the most. The Pakistani community living in the US, the staff of NYPD, and the mayor of New York have donated generously to help the flood victims.

Adeel Rana expressed these views during a visit to offices of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). He further said that the purpose of his visit to Pakistan is to help the victims and facilitate their rehabilitation.

He said that not only did the Pakistani community in the United States play an active role in collecting the relief goods, the mayor and the police department of New York also supported a lot.

The NYPD provided warehouses to store relief supplies, transportation for deliveries and manpower to keep relief efforts running smoothly, he said. In this regard, he particularly expressed gratitude to the Turkish Airlines, which delivered a lot of goods to Pakistan free of charge.

However, the quantity of relief goods is so large that it is not possible for the airline to deliver all of it. Deputy Inspector Rana said that if the government or the Pakistan Army cooperates, a large number of goods can be brought to the country, for onward delivery to the victims.

In his address, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the Pakistani community in America has always stepped forward and helped compatriots in difficult times. The people of Pakistani are indebted to the mayor of New York, the NYPD, and the Pakistani community in the US for their efforts to help out the flood affectees.

He said that Pakistan is an important ally of the US and many welfare and charity programmes are continuing in Pakistan that have been sponsored by American departments. The US is the largest market for IT sector and entrepreneurship across the globe, while Pakistan is developing rapidly due to its third position in freelancing.

There is an urgent need to create opportunities for Pakistani youths in America. Faraz-ur-Rehman said that KATI is taking numerous steps for the promotion of IT sector in general and has entered into various agreements with educational institutions for capacity building of women entrepreneurs.

Vice President Muslim Mohammadi pointed out that KATI was the first trade body to provide aid to the flood victims, under the leadership of Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer. He said that the presence of the commanding officer of NYPD here is proof that Pakistanis living in the US stand with the nation in every hour of difficulty.

He said that the America Pakistan Business Forum (AMPak) is also playing an active role in the promotion of trade between Pakistan and America, which is commendable.

AMPak Chairman Zeeshan Altaf Lohya, President Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain and Secretary General Nasir Wajahat said that the purpose of their forum is to promote trade between the two countries. In this regard, seven agreements have been signed, while eight trade delegations of American investors have visited Pakistan.

Similarly, six delegations of Pakistani businessmen have made visits to the US through the platform of AMPak. They said that AMPak is trying to enhance Pakistani products’ exports to the US in close cooperation with the KATI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022