Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Dispatched
Ending Right Credit On
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2022 75% Interim 16.08.2022
Cash Dividend
Rafhan Maize 31.12.2022 500% Interim 14.11.2022
Products Company Cash Dividend
Limited
S.S.Oil Mills Limited 30.06.2022 50% Final 14.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Millat Tractors Ltd 30.06.2022 20% Bonus Shares 14.11.2022
Beco Steel Limited 30.06.2022 10% Final 14.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Shifa International 30.06.2022 15% Final 11.11.2022
Hospitals Ltd Cash Dividend
Shell Pakistan 31.12.2022 30% Interim 14.11.2022
limitred Cash Dividend
