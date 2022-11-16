AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/       Dividend/Bonus           Dispatched 
                          Ending            Right                    Credit On  
================================================================================
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd       30.09.2022        75% Interim               16.08.2022
                                            Cash Dividend
Rafhan Maize              31.12.2022        500% Interim              14.11.2022
Products Company                            Cash Dividend
Limited
S.S.Oil Mills Limited     30.06.2022        50% Final                 14.11.2022
                                            Cash Dividend
Millat Tractors Ltd       30.06.2022        20% Bonus Shares          14.11.2022
Beco Steel Limited        30.06.2022        10% Final                 14.11.2022
                                            Cash Dividend
Shifa International       30.06.2022        15% Final                 11.11.2022
Hospitals Ltd                               Cash Dividend
Shell Pakistan            31.12.2022        30% Interim               14.11.2022
limitred                                    Cash Dividend
================================================================================

