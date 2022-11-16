Delegation of HCCI meets Sindh governor

HYDERABAD: Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori has said that whenever private sector is overlooked it leads to problems and present economic conditions are reflective of the fact that consultation with private sector was not done.

He was speaking to a delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) at Governor House on Monday night. Terming trade and industry as backbones of economy, Sindh governor said that government would try to ensure that industrial sector suffers less during gas load-shedding in winter season. He said that a meeting would be arranged between Sui Southern Gas Company management and industrialists to sort out this problem.

Governor said that he would also speak to Sindh chief minister regarding industrial zone’s establishment, development of city’s infrastructure, fire brigade system’s modernization including snorkel mounted fire tenders’ availability. Tessori said that an industrialist liaison committee was working previously and vowed to get it reacted in a more effective manner. He said that this committee would be inclusive of industrialists and traders. He promised to play his due role in getting traders’ issues resolved as quickly as possible. He also said that he would visit HCCI to have a meeting with its members.

HCCI President Adeel Ahmed Siddiqui said that Hyderabad is second largest city of Sindh province and it was also hub of agrarian economy. He complained that energy crisis blocks in growth of industrial sector as it affects production process of industries. He urged Sindh governor to make sure that government should ensure availability of gas for meeting industrial needs.

HCCI Chief called for improvement of Water and Sanitation Agency’s performance because people of Hyderabad were facing serious issues in water supply and sewerage. He said that the city remained deprived of a modernized fire-fighting system. He said HCCI wants that a well-equipped and modern fire-fighting system should be provided for Hyderabad so that it could cater to needs of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas in case of emergency.

Siddiqui pressed the point that business persons should also be given representation in board of directors of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company as it was need of the hour. He said that Hyderabad is an ideal city as far businesses were concerned and presently law and order situation remained satisfactorily. He supported police’s demand for provision of vehicles, logistics and modern weaponry. He requested Sindh governor to take up the matter of shortage of police force with Inspector General of Police Sindh. He emphasized the need for formation of industrial liaison committee headed by Sindh Governor to remove all obstacles in growth of businesses.

HCCI’s patron Iqbal Hussain Baig thanked Sindh governor and said that patron in chief of HCCI, Mohammad Ikram Rajput has strictly directed HCCI to work for welfare of business community.

