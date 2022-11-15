AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Nov 15, 2022
Trudeau spoke with China’s Xi about ‘interference’, Ukraine

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 08:26pm
OTTAWA: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday for about 10 minutes on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, a Canadian government source said.

During the conversation, Trudeau raised “serious concerns” about Chinese “interference activities” in Canada, the source said, which is likely a reference to recent reports that China allegedly meddled in the 2019 election, and the arrest of an alleged Chinese spy on Monday.

The two also spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s aggression in the region, and the importance of the upcoming COP15 summit “to protect nature and fight climate change” in Montreal, the source said.

The two leaders also “discussed the importance of continued dialogue,” the source said.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also met with her Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, the source said.

