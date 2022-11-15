Consultation on army chief’s appointment to begin after Nov 18 or 19: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has no favourite for the appointment of the new army chief, adding that consultation in this regard will start after November 18 or 19, Aaj News reported.

The defence minister made these remarks while speaking with journalists outside the parliament house.

Refuting reports of a deadlock between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari over the name of the next army chief, Asif asked how could a deadlock occur when the consultation has not even started yet.

"Consultation would take place after November 18 or 19 over the names sent by the army," Khawaja said.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Asif said his entire politics revolves around a crucial appointment.

He said legal action should be taken on Imran's recent statements because he is playing with national interest for the sake of his personal interest.

On Monday, Asif had said that no consultation took place between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif over the appointment of the new army chief in London.

“It is the authority of the PM— to appoint army chief—but no consultation—nothing has been done to this effect so far,” he told a select group of reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly’s session at the Parliament House, when asked about the reported consultations between the two Sharifs on picking the top military man.

New COAS to be selected from among three officers

Just three days ago, Asif had confirmed reports that consultation took place between the two Sharifs in London over the new army chief’s appointment.

“There is speculation in the media that a decision has been taken on the appointment of the new army chief in the Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting in London. In this regard, the consultation did take place but the decision, Allah willing, will be arrived at after the start of the constitutional process with due consultation,” he tweeted earlier on Friday.

Rumours are rife that the federal government and the establishment have agreed to appoint the new army chief on “merit” and have the senior-most general of the Pakistan Army elevated to the coveted slot. In this context, rumours are afloat that the Defence Ministry has sent names of three senior-most generals to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for appointment of the army chief.

Appointment of COAS is done on merit, says Asif

However, Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir, who tops the seniority list of the three-star generals, is retiring on coming November 27, whereas, incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire two days later – Nov 29.

Munir is presently serving as Quartermaster General at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

In case his name is overlooked keeping in view his impending retirement, the other three senior-most three-star generals respectively are: Commander 10 Corps Rawalpindi Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas, and President National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad Lt-Gen Nauman Mehmood.

Chairman PTI and former PM Imran Khan, who is currently overseeing his party's 'Haqeeqi Azadi March', has slammed the incumbent PM for “consulting with an absconder” over the new army chief’s appointment. He has demanded that the new army chief be appointed on merit.