AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Business community hails appointment of Motiwala as TDAP CEO

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

KARACHI: Business community has welcomed the appointment of renowned industrialist Muhammad Zubair Motiwala as Chief Executive Officer of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer, President Faraz-ur-Rehman, KITE Limited CEO Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan and Vice President Muslim Mohammadi welcomed the appointment of Zubair Motiwala.

SM Muneer said that Zubair Motiwala is well aware of the potential and challenges faced by the export industry and it is hoped that he will play an important role to promote Pakistani products to reach new markets.

While congratulating Zubair Motiwala, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that KATI will fully cooperate in all the steps taken to increase exports. He hoped that just as SM Munir headed TDAP and played a key role in increasing exports in the past.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

business community KATI TDAP Muhammad Zubair Motiwala SM Muneer

Comments

1000 characters

Business community hails appointment of Motiwala as TDAP CEO

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

PML-N assails Imran Khan for conspiracy rhetoric ‘U-turn’

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

‘Global Shield’ launched

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

POL products’ prices may be adjusted in PL

Read more stories