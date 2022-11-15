Business community hails appointment of Motiwala as TDAP CEO

KARACHI: Business community has welcomed the appointment of renowned industrialist Muhammad Zubair Motiwala as Chief Executive Officer of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer, President Faraz-ur-Rehman, KITE Limited CEO Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan and Vice President Muslim Mohammadi welcomed the appointment of Zubair Motiwala.

SM Muneer said that Zubair Motiwala is well aware of the potential and challenges faced by the export industry and it is hoped that he will play an important role to promote Pakistani products to reach new markets.

While congratulating Zubair Motiwala, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that KATI will fully cooperate in all the steps taken to increase exports. He hoped that just as SM Munir headed TDAP and played a key role in increasing exports in the past.

