Attempt to assassinate Imran: PTI moves SC for formation of judicial commission

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan for formation of a judicial commission to probe the assassination attempt on party chief Imran Khan at Wazirabad and filed petitions in Lahore and others registries of the court across the country.

The PTI also sought formation of the commissions on Arshad Sharif’s killing and alleged video leak of Senator Azam Swati.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also written letters to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form judicial commissions on the issues of attack on Imran Khan and murder of Arshad Sharif.

The petition claimed that the assassination bid on Imran Khan near Gujranwala was a clear attempt to eliminate ex-prime minister. It petition maintained that the police had refused to register the FIR according to the request submitted by the complainant.

The petition seeking formation of a judicial commission on ‘video recording’ of Senator Azam Swati and his wife, pleaded that “This is an infringement of inviolable dignity of man guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution as well as a gross violation of the law in terms of wiretaps and secret camera placements for the purposes of making stealthy videos.”

The party also raised the matter of slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder. It said the “brutal assassination of the journalist has created lot of dismay in the public in general and journalists’ community in particular”.

The petition sought an independent commission inquires into the circumstances that compelled Sharif to flee the country and his killing in Kenya.

The petition therefore prayed for placing it before the court for an appropriate order for the constitution of a commission to hold public inquiry in the matters.

Imran Khan was shot at during the PTI’s long march in Wazirabad and fragments of bullets hit his limbs.

The ex-premier was shifted to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore right after the incident and discharged later. He is currently staying at his Zaman Park residence.

An FIR on the matter was registered last week following the apex court’s order but the PTI was not satisfied with it as it lacked the names of the people whom Khan had accused of.

PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi after submitting petition at the SC’s Lahore registry said the members Parliament have submitted applications in Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad and Lahore.

On this occasion Fawad Ch said Imran Khan hardly survived an assassination attempt, but an FIR of the attack was not being registered. He the law is clear that the official concerned have to register the complaint against the suspects as mentioned by the complainant. You simply registered the complaint,” Fawad added. He said, “The country would be in a better condition if election were held timely.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022