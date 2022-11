LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan, torture on PTI leader Senator Azam Swati and also passed a resolution against the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said despite the announcement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of making a commission, there was no investigation on this serious incident.

