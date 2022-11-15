AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SSGC denies reports about suspending regular gas supply to industry

Press Release Published 15 Nov, 2022 07:01am
Follow us

KARACHI: SSGC has categorically clarified on the misguiding news circulating in media with regard to the suspension of gas supplies to the industrial sector through below given statement.

At the outset it may be clearly noted that SSGC is not at all suspending regular gas supplies to the industries. Our letters to the industrial customers have been misinterpreted by the industrial and trade organizations through their media statements that need to be clarified.

It may be noted that SSGC has written letters to each industrial customer that has been using gas for POWER GENERATION for suspension of gas supplies only for power generation and not for their regular usage.

In view of the widening demand and supply gap especially with the drop in mercury, the Company implements Government of Pakistan’s Gas Load Management Plan whereby it gives top most priority to the domestic and commercial sector for supplying gas, especially those living in Balochistan where demand for gas increases manifolds due to space and water heating needs.

This situation is further compounded by the fact that gas reserves are being fast depleted at an annual rate of 10% that further places pressure on the Company’s line pack system. As part of this plan, gas supplies to all local industrial customers for their use for power generation are being suspended for three and a half months, i.e. from November 15, 2022 to February 28, 2023.

Moreover 50 percent reductions in supplies of Export industrial units for their power generation shall also be suspended for the same period.

These closures are in line with the contract already signed between SSGC and each individual industrial customer that clearly states that, _”Gas supply will be provided by the Company on ‘as and when available basis’ only during the period from March to November each year. The Consumer will make dual firing arrangements to avoid loss of production as and when gas is not available during March to November and also during December to February when the Company will keep the Consumer’s Gas supply disconnected at his cost, each year.”

Volume of gas curtailed from this arrangement would be diverted to domestic customers for them to cater their enhanced gas loads in context of the winter season.

It may be noted that gas thus saved (approximately 160mmcfd gas) will then be diverted to Balochistan where supply of additional gas is a must for the survival of human lives, as gas serves as lifeline for the majority of the population.

SSGC looks forward to all industrial customers for their understanding on the matter and expects their cooperation for serving the domestic customers better through uninterrupted gas supplies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SSGC gas supply power generation industrial sectors

Comments

1000 characters

SSGC denies reports about suspending regular gas supply to industry

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

PML-N assails Imran Khan for conspiracy rhetoric ‘U-turn’

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

‘Global Shield’ launched

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

POL products’ prices may be adjusted in PL

Read more stories