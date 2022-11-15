China to help Punjab control smog, says envoy

LAHORE: Consul General of China Zhao Shiren called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed issues of mutual interest, increasing cooperation in various fields, especially controlling smog on Monday.

During the meeting, it was agreed in principle to promote cooperation regarding the installation of air purification towers to control smog.

The Chief Minister noted that smog has become a global problem and the government wants to use Chinese technology to control it in Punjab, especially in Lahore. Chinese technology will be beneficial for installing air purification towers in Lahore and other cities. Air-purified towers will be installed near border areas and industrial areas, he added. These towers will also be used for early flood warnings and other purposes. The Punjab government has also imposed an environmental emergency to control smog, he added.

The Chinese Consul General announced a scholarship of six million rupees for the students of Punjab this year and presented a three crore rupees cheque for flood relief.

Moreover, the CM ordered to reduce the protocol and security for himself and directed not to stop traffic during his movement. Signal-to-signal traffic flow should be maintained and the stoppage of traffic at the place should not be more than one percent, he said. The CM asserted that stopping the traffic should be avoided keeping in mind the convenience of the people. Stopping the traffic disturbs people and I want to relieve the inconvenience, we have come for the convenience of the people, he maintained.

