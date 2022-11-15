AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Former ICCI chief meets deputy HC of Ottawa

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 07:34am
ISLAMABAD: Former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan met Faisal Kakar, Deputy High Commissioner of Ottawa, Canada, who has committed to diverting investments towards Pakistan.

They also discussed the need for enhancing bilateral trade and tourism with Canada.

The potential of enhancing remittances and the FDI would play a significant role in boosting Pakistan’s economy, Sardar Yasir said while assuring the deputy high commissioner that the real estate developers would offer special packages for overseas Pakistanis to motivate them to invest in Pakistan which is one of the best performing real estate markets in the world.

While responding to Business Recorder, he said a lot of people want to invest but they need the local confidence which is where I come in with my developers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

