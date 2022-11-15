AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEMU budget for 2022-23 approved: Governor calls for promoting research at universities

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
LAHORE: Governor of Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Monday that universities must promote technology and research and the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) should be a role model in robotic surgery for which all possible support would be given.

While presiding over the 14th meeting of the university’s Senate here at the King Edward Medical University, the governor said that universities should evolve effective mechanisms to help the people in flood-affected areas to recover from trauma.

He said that the students should go to the flood-affected areas and help the people there, especially the children, to recover from the emotional and psychological effects of the flood. “It has always been my wish that no student should be deprived of education due to lack of financial resources and financial support should be given to students who are faced with financial constraints,” he said, adding: “The university should establish an endowment fund of Rs 5 billion, which should be spent on the education of deserving students.”

The meeting also approved the proposed budget for the year 2022-23 and supplementary budget 2021-22.

The governor also inaugurated solar panel and forensic lecture theater prepared for Quaid-e-Azam Block constructed at a cost of more than Rs 8 million.

The KEMU vice-chancellor Prof. Mehmood Ayaz highlighted the ongoing and completed projects in the university. He said that in a short period of three months after taking charge of the post of VC, he established the Student Facilitation Center, e-log monitoring system, patient referral system, flood relief mission, library information system.

Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, Dr. Pervez Ahmed Khan, representative of Finance department, Deans Head of Departments and medical superintendents (MS) of seven hospitals affiliated to the University were also present.

budget Muhammad Balighur Rehman KEMU

