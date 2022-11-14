AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Crown Prince travels to G20 summit

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2022 08:19pm
Follow us

CAIRO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia and will visit other Asian states as part of the trip, state media said without specifying which countries.

His participation in the summit comes at a time of strained ties with the United States over energy supplies and the Russia-Ukraine conflict in addition to U.S. concern over growing Gulf ties with China, whose president is due to visit Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman postpones trip to Pakistan, other Asian countries

Biden does not plan a sit-down meeting with Prince Mohammed, who is also the kingdom’s prime minister, during the G20, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Last month, Biden pledged to impose consequences on Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ oil producer alliance agreed to cut output targets over U.S. objections, saying Riyadh was siding with Russia, which is an OPEC+ member.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, which has tried to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, said the group’s decision was purely economic and aimed at ensuring oil market stability.

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Biden met Prince Mohammed in July on a visit to Saudi Arabia that U.S. officials say discussed oil supplies. Ties had already been tense over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Yemen war and U.S. restrictions on arms sales to Riyadh.

OPEC+ OPEC G20 Mohammed bin Salman G20 summit G20 leaders

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Crown Prince travels to G20 summit

Pakistan’s perceived default risk rises significantly

Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding

Rupee declines marginally, settles at 221.69 against US dollar

Verdict in Dasu terrorist attack case demonstrates Pakistan’s ‘abiding commitment to counterterrorism’: FO

No discussions held between Shehbaz and Nawaz on COAS appointment, says Khawaja Asif

PM violated official secrets act by consulting Nawaz on army chief's appointment, claims Imran

China’s Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is ‘first red line’ that must not be crossed

Pakistan, Afghan border crossing closed after clashes

Giving up conspiracy narrative not an end, we want answers: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Shaheen Shah Afridi advised two-week rehabilitation, says PCB

Read more stories