‘Pakistan Outlook 2035’: Planning Commission launches future socio-economic roadmap

  • Planning Minister says Pakistan’s economy requires fundamental structural changes
BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2022 06:02pm
The Planning Commission has initiated a comprehensive study on the future development scenario building for Pakistan titled “Pakistan Outlook 2035,” Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The study will assess long-term challenges in light of the prevailing economic crisis and changing global dynamics in key sectors of the economy and identify policy choices for the rapid socio-economic development of the country.

While chairing a meeting of the Planning Commission Members in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal said the study will be launched at the start of 2023.

He said it will act as a prelude to developing Pakistan’s Vision 2035 and Vision 2047.

The Planning Minister emphasized that Pakistan’s economy requires fundamental structural changes and the development of a new export-led growth paradigm.

He said this can only be achieved by following a consistent policy framework for at least a decade.

Ahsan Iqbal said the present government's topmost priority is to bring about an economic turnaround and resume the journey to national progress.

