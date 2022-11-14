AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s new PM Sunak arrives in Bali for G20 summit

AFP Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:35pm
Follow us

DENPASAR: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived Monday on the Indonesian island of Bali for the G20 leaders’ summit, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine.

He would condemn Russia’s “barbarism” in Ukraine at the talks, urge a deal with Moscow allowing safe passage of grain shipments from its neighbour to be extended and call for “a G20-wide commitment never to weaponise food production and distribution”, Downing Street said in a statement.

“The prime minister will use the G20 as an opportunity to call out (President Vladimir) Putin’s barbarism and force Russia to confront the global suffering caused by this senseless campaign of violence,” it said.

The new British leader will hold a series of bilateral meetings with allies including US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia’s Anthony Albanese.

Britain’s first-ever premier of Indian descent will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Britain to urge G20 to take coordinated action on economic instability

In an opinion piece for Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper published Sunday evening, Sunak slammed Putin for not attending the summit and said Britain would “not let our economic future be held hostage by the actions of a rogue state”.

“Leaders take responsibility. They show up. Yet, at the G20 summit, in Indonesia this week, one seat will remain vacant. The man who is responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine and economic strife around the world will not be there to face his peers,” he wrote.

“He won’t even attempt to explain his actions. Instead, he will stay at home and the rest of us will get on with the task at hand.”

Sunak is due to return to Britain early on Thursday and head straight into his finance minister’s presentation of an emergency budget statement.

The statement is expected to include painful tax hikes and spending cuts, after Sunak’s short-lived predecessor Liz Truss panicked markets with a spree of unfunded tax cuts.

Russia Rishi Sunak G20 summit Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine’s Kherson

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s new PM Sunak arrives in Bali for G20 summit

PTI demands judicial commission on FIR of Imran Khan assassination attempt

Rupee declines marginally, settles at 221.69 against US dollar

Pakistan’s perceived default risk rises significantly

PM violated official secrets act by consulting Nawaz on army chief's appointment, claims Imran

Sri Lanka govt takes over $1.7bn in debt owed to China

‘Pakistan Outlook 2035’: Planning Commission launches future socio-economic roadmap

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah discharged from hospital

Oil falls $1 on China COVID surge and firmer dollar

Afghan supreme leader orders full implementation of Islamic law

Zelensky visits Ukraine’s Kherson after Russian retreat

Read more stories