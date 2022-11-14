AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.53%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.49%)
FFL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.66%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.18%)
PAEL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
PRL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.57%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TPL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
TREET 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 142.60 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (4.87%)
UNITY 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.53%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,317 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 16,383 Increased By 6.1 (0.04%)
KSE100 42,852 Decreased By -240.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,726 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields tad lower as sentiment positive, inflation data eyed

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2022 09:46am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were marginally lower in early trade on Monday, as sentiment remains positive following last week’s moves, even as traders await key October retail inflation data.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield was at 7.2939% as of 0441 GMT, after closing at 7.3069% on Friday. It fell 16 basis points (bps) in the previous week, posting its biggest weekly drop in nine months.

“Underlying sentiment is still favouring the bulls, as market participants expect some downward surprise in inflation in line with US data,” a trader with a private bank said.

“Still, they will avoid placing very large bets as yields have already fallen sharply.”

Last week, yields plunged tracking a slump in US yields, after consumer prices in the world’s largest economy cooled in October, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of rate hikes.

The 10-year US yield had dropped by over 30 bps last week.

Indian bond yields ease for third day as rupee’s jump aids sentiment

It was last trading at 3.9006%. India’s consumer price inflation slowed to 6.73% in October on weaker food price rises and a strong base one year ago but stubbornly remained well above the 6% upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band, a Reuters poll predicted.

Forecasts ranged from 6.40% to 7.35%, with three-quarters of respondents expecting a figure under 7.00%, while the reading stood at 7.41% in September.

Easing inflationary pressures could also lead to the RBI not hiking interest rates aggressively.

The central bank has already raised rates by 190 bps since May to 5.90%.

The next policy decision is due on Dec. 7.

Meanwhile, Gautam Kaul, a senior fixed income fund manager, at IDFC Asset Management Co, said government bonds are still preferable over corporate debt as the spread is not very attractive.

He expects the RBI’s policy repo rate to top out in the 6.25%-6.50% zone, after a hike of 25 bps to 35 bps in December.

Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields tad lower as sentiment positive, inflation data eyed

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Turkey accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopes

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Read more stories