AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
AVN 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 53.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.94%)
FCCL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.43%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.89%)
GGGL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.53%)
GGL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
OGDC 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.36%)
PAEL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
PRL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.39%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.57%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TPL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 142.21 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (4.58%)
UNITY 19.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.71%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,316 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,355 Decreased By -22.2 (-0.14%)
KSE100 42,842 Decreased By -250.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,720 Decreased By -78.9 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slides from 2-month highs; SoftBank drags

Reuters Published November 14, 2022 Updated November 14, 2022 11:56am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index closed lower on Monday from a two-month high scaled in the previous session, as investors booked profits and market heavyweight SoftBank Group tumbled after its Vision Fund investment arm reported another big quarterly loss.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.06% lower at 27,963.47, while the broader Topix fell 1.05% to 1,956.90.

The benchmark index closed 3% higher on Friday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also extended their rallies on hopes of a less aggressive rate-hike stance by the Federal Reserve due to a soft inflation reading.

SoftBank Group tanked 12.73% in its biggest daily decline in more than two and a half years after the technology start-up investor posted a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter.

“The outlook for IT companies is dim amid a slowing global economy.

Expectations for SoftBank Group’s growth have been shrinking as there is a concern that the value of its portfolio companies may not grow in this environment,“ said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

Tokyo stocks end higher

SoftBank Group was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, followed by Olympus, which dropped 10.81% after the medical equipment maker cut its annual operating profit forecast.

Dowa Holdings lost 14.21% to its daily limit low become the biggest loser on the Nikkei after the non-ferrous metal maker flagged a decline in profit.

Bucking the trend, Toto gained 6.03% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei, while cosmetics maker Shiseido jumped 5.23%.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slides from 2-month highs; SoftBank drags

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Turkey accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopes

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Read more stories