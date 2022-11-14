MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan had been postponed due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ongoing long march towards Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, Asif said: “Imran Khan had cancelled the visit of Chinese president 7 years ago during his first sit-in and now the visit of the Saudi crown prince has been postponed due to the announcement of Nov 21 sit-in.” “This person is working on an agenda against the country,” he tweeted.

MBS’ visit postponed

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman’s much-anticipated visit to Pakistan postponed, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Saturday. The Crown Prince would only visit the Indonesian city of Bali for the G20 summit.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to give the final touches to arrangements for Muhammad Bin Salman’s (MBS) visit to Pakistan. But all those efforts seem to be in vain.