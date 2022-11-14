CSC, PCFA hold seminar on 20th congress of Chinese party

PESHAWAR: A Seminar on “the significance of the 20th National Congress of the CCP and the re-election of President Xi Jinping” was organized by China Study Center (CSC), University of Peshawar (UoP) and Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly at the Conference Hall of the China Study Center, University of Peshawar.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director China Study Center, University of Peshawar welcomed all the distinguished speakers, Guests, Academicians, Scholars, and Students to the Seminar. Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar in his keynote speech shed light on the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Re-Election process of President Xi Jinping.

He further said that Chinese modernization is based on pursuing high-quality development, development of people’s democracy, and economic prosperity, promoting harmony between humanity and nature, building a human community with a shared future, and creating a new form of human advancement. He also congratulates Ms. Hira Ali Lecturer, Department of Arts and Design, University of Peshawar for Securing Silver award for Pakistan in the Orient Star Design Award, China.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary-General Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his keynote speech highlighted the Pakistan-China relations from a historical perspective. He said that China’s Political system is unique in the world, which yields prosperity in all fields of life in China. Recently concluded 20th NPC shows the strengthening of this Political system to the world and is regarded best.

The great visionary leader President Xi Jinping reelection for third term shows the confidence of Chinese Peoples on Xi’s Policies and appreciations to achievement in the last one decade.

Gilani said that China-Pakistan relations are based on mutual trust and the strong base of these relationships is built on more through people-to-people contact. He mentioned that the National Congress CPC has re-elected President Xi Jinping for one more term (5 years). He said that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is growing fast and the economy of China is growing at a rapid pace.

Ms. Hira Ali Lecturer at Department of Arts and Design, University of Peshawar in her presentation talked about the Orient Star Design Award competition to the audience in which she participated. In the ASEAN division of the Orient star design contest she represented University of Peshawar. She secured Silver Award for Pakistan.

Ms. Afsheen Zaman Lecturer at Department of Arts and Design, University of Peshawar said that China is a growing economy and Pakistan should take full advantage of China’s capability through Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At the end of the seminar Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director China Study Center, University of Peshawar presented Souvenir to Ms. Hira Ali for her outstanding performance in the Orient Star Design Award competition, China. And also distributed Chinese Language Certificates among the students who successfully completed their Preparatory Chinese Language Course (HSK I) at China Study Center, University of Peshawar.

