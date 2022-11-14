AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Insurance firms urged to reduce health card charges

Published 14 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: In the issuance of Health Cards which is an important component of ‘Health Support Services,’ the Insurance and Takaful Companies should reduce their charges to reach to maximum said Ateeq-ur-Rahman (Economic and financial analyst).

On emergencies, traumas and contingencies the Health Cards are not only essential but bring an impact of facilitation of cash crunch for payment of hospital invoices or charges. Normally the cash flow is not available with middle or lower middle class to meet the impediments during tragedies; therefore, the Health Cards plays a great contribution and compensation at unpredictable moments.

For the economic benefit of the country, most of the countries in the world developed or undeveloped has designed ways and means for the betterment of health services of their population, as a healthy population is the best contributor of economic growth of a country said Ateeq.

Not only the Insurance or Takaful Companies should reduce their charges but provincial governments by allocating a handsome budget for health services and simultaneously should issue Health Cards for a common man to meet the emerging emergencies.

