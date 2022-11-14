CPEC projects to be executed on fast-track basis: Chinese diplomat

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General in Lahore Zhao Shiren on Sunday said that Chinese leadership is ready to work jointly with every segment of society so that common man will enjoy the benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was addressing a seminar on China-Pak relations, organised by Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR).

Zhao said China terms people of Pakistan real stakeholder besides government and Chinese leadership is ready to work jointly with every segment of society.

Regarding the slow pace on CPEC, the counsel general said that it is not appropriate to blame anybody for slowdown on the pace of CPEC. He also said that pace of all projects on CPEC will be executed on fast-track.

He termed Congress impacts positive on the development of China-Pak relations, saying recent Prime Minister Shehbaz successful maiden official visit to China right after the Party Congress as the first head of government speaks volumes about the great importance attached to by the new Chinese leadership on China-Pakistan relations.

“During the PM’s visit, both sides issued a joint statement and signed or concluded several agreements/ MoUs in wide areas. Leaders of the two countries reached an important consensus on the ML-1 project for its early implementation. China also agreed to actively advance the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and encourage Chinese companies to participate in solar and other renewable energy projects,” he added.

China also announced, he said, to Pakistan an extra 500 million Yuan in emergency assistance for post-disaster reconstruction, making the total aid of 1.16 billion Yuan (36 billion rupees), ranking first among the helping countries.

Foreign Affairs expert and chairman IIRMR Muhammad Mehdi said that all countries definitely accepts influence from the surrounding conditions and when it comes to China, this situation is always pleasant.

“The recent 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has expressed the preferences of the Chinese people in front of the world. After Communist Revolution under the leadership of its great leader, Chairman Mao, poverty elimination and Chinese journey to become moderate prosperous country were the milestones achieved in the leadership of President Xi Jinping,” he added.

“Pakistan understands the importance of CPEC which should be reflected in foreign and economic policies. Therefore, Pakistan should have a permanent definite policy regarding CPEC, just as Pakistan has a permanent definite policy regarding friendship with China, and whatever political changes may take place in Pakistan in the future, there should be no negative impact on this project,” he said.

Secretary Punjab University Academic Staff Association Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi said that the Communist Party of China (CPC), the ruling party of the world’s second-largest economy, has unveiled its new top leadership.

The party has successfully led the Chinese people in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, completing the First Centenary Goal. Being a primarily agricultural country about 70 years ago, China today boasts the world’s second-largest economy, the most extensive social welfare system, the largest high-speed railway network and cutting-edge technologies.

It was also a decade of severe challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, a trade war with the United States and the downward pressure on the economy all posed hurdles for China’s development and tested the strength of Xi and the Party he leads.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, China, which has managed to coordinate pandemic control and economic development, remains a stabilizer for global supply and industrial chains, and an engine for world economic recovery.

China’s vision of building a human community with a shared future is gaining support from more countries and will play a vital role in promoting world peace and development, said former diplomat Nazir Husain. He said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the first head of government to visit Beijing to felicitate Chinese President Xi Jinping, who secured a record third five-year term at the recent Congress of the ruling Communist Party. This is an eloquent recognition of the evergreen relationship between the two countries.

“The two leaders reviewed the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. Several areas were identified and agreements were signed to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation in diverse areas and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation,” he added

Dr Qais Aslam, former Chairman Department of Economics, GCU, Lahore, congratulated President Xi for securing third term in 20th CPC congress and underlined the importance of Pakistan-China relations that are robust and historic, especially the agreements made between the two countries under one belt and road vision of president Xi.

