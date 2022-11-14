AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Health secretary visits examination centres

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

LAHORE: Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi visited various MDCAT examination centres including Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lawrence Road, Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore College for Women University, DPS Model Town, University of Punjab Wahdat Road, University of Education and Expo Centre Lahore to review arrangements.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi discussed the arrangements in a meeting with the administration in the examination centres. Deputy Secretary Abu Bakr and others concerned officer’s briefed Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi about the arrangements.

Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi expressed his opinion and said that the arrangements in all the MD CAT examination centres in Lahore are satisfactory. Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, PRO Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore and other Vice-Chancellors and Principals are monitoring the MD CAT exams.

Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that we are in constant contact with the control room established in the University of Health Sciences regarding the MD CAT exams. The supervising staffs in the CAT exam centres are performing their duties diligently. The applicants participating in the MD CAT exams are completely satisfied with the arrangements. Secrecy is being ensured in the MD CAT exam centres.

More than 7000 specialized health care and medical education, university of health sciences and teaching institutions’ staff is performing. There are special NADRA vans for the identification, verification and facility of the candidates in the centres.

More than 83 thousand candidates are participating in the MD CAT exams in 8 cities of Punjab. For the convenience of the parents who come with the children, the waiting areas and water have been specially arranged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MDCAT BISE Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi MDCAT examination centres Health secretary

Comments

1000 characters

Health secretary visits examination centres

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Revenue shortfall may ‘force’ FBR to tax banking profits as well

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators

Judiciary urged to stand with nation

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

FBR clarification

Read more stories