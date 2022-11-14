Health secretary visits examination centres

LAHORE: Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi visited various MDCAT examination centres including Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lawrence Road, Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore College for Women University, DPS Model Town, University of Punjab Wahdat Road, University of Education and Expo Centre Lahore to review arrangements.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi discussed the arrangements in a meeting with the administration in the examination centres. Deputy Secretary Abu Bakr and others concerned officer’s briefed Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi about the arrangements.

Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi expressed his opinion and said that the arrangements in all the MD CAT examination centres in Lahore are satisfactory. Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, PRO Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore and other Vice-Chancellors and Principals are monitoring the MD CAT exams.

Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that we are in constant contact with the control room established in the University of Health Sciences regarding the MD CAT exams. The supervising staffs in the CAT exam centres are performing their duties diligently. The applicants participating in the MD CAT exams are completely satisfied with the arrangements. Secrecy is being ensured in the MD CAT exam centres.

More than 7000 specialized health care and medical education, university of health sciences and teaching institutions’ staff is performing. There are special NADRA vans for the identification, verification and facility of the candidates in the centres.

More than 83 thousand candidates are participating in the MD CAT exams in 8 cities of Punjab. For the convenience of the parents who come with the children, the waiting areas and water have been specially arranged.

