Nov 14, 2022
Flood victims: Governor lauds role of NGOs in rehabilitation work

Muhammad Saleem Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:55am
LAHORE: Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder and Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation, Kamran Shams, Salim Ranjha, Rana Tariq, Dr. Rizwan and Mian Shahid Iqbal from Bahawalpur Economic Development Forum called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore today.

In the meeting, the rehabilitation of the flood victims, the construction of houses and especially how to get the flood victims out of trauma were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the public and private sector universities worked actively to collect relief goods and funds for the flood victims as well as visiting the flood affected areas. He said it will take a lot of time to come out of the social, economic and psychological effects caused by the flash floods. He said that a mechanism will be evolved in the universities to help the people in the flood-affected areas to recover from the trauma.

Governor urged the students of the universities to play a role in bringing the flood victims out of the psychological effects. He said that everyone has to play his role till the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims. The governor appreciated the welfare organization’s reconstruction of houses and other rehabilitation works for the flood victims.

On this occasion, the governor along with the members of Bahawalpur Economic Development Forum presented a cheque of over Rs 15 million to the Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib to provide educational scholarships to the students belonging to Bahawalpur Division.

Meanwhile, the governor during a meeting with the delegation led by the founder and chairman of Implementation Minority Rights Forum Pakistan, Samuel Pyara said that protecting the rights of minorities is our duty and responsibility. He said minorities played a significant role in formation of Pakistan, adding that the role of minorities in the development and stability of the country is commendable. The governor thanked Bishop Nadeem Bhandar and Parvez Masih for their help to the flood victims.

On the request of the delegation, the governor of Punjab also agreed to hold a ceremony at the Governor’s House in the honor of the people who have rendered significant services for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He said that those who serve humanity should be encouraged.

Samuel Pyara said that all minorities living in Pakistan have equal rights and religious freedom.

