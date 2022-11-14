AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Over 15,000 candidates take MDCAT at LUMHS

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:55am
HYDERABAD: The Medical & Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT) for the admission in the course of MBBS and BDS (session 2022-2023) was conducted on Sunday, at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro.

A total number of 15367 candidates from all over the province appeared in the test.

Candidates having domicile of 13 tagged districts with LUMHS (Hyderabad, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohd Khan) shall be eligible for admission in 350 seats of MBBS, 100 seats of BDS at LUMHS and 100 seats for Boys at Bilawal Medical College Jamshoro.

The test was conducted by Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, under the strict vigilance, security, human resources and physical arrangements provided by Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro. The entire campus was under high security cover to ensure the safety of the candidates.

Medical Camps under the supervision of senior Professors were established to cope up with any medical emergency of the candidates.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan personally monitored the conduct of the Test. While addressing the representatives of electronic /print media, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed, that it is for the first time in the history of this University as more than 15000 candidates appeared in the Entrance Test.

