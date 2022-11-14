AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Iran president ratifies controversial Belgium prisoner treaty

AFP Published 14 Nov, 2022 07:08am
TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday ratified a prisoner exchange treaty with Belgium, official media said, after criticism in the European country that it could free a bomb-plot mastermind.

Belgium’s opposition has alleged the treaty was “tailor made” to permit the release of Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat sentenced last year to 20 years in prison.

An Antwerp court convicted him of supplying explosives for a foiled 2018 bomb plot, targeting a meeting outside Paris of Iran’s exiled opposition.

The Belgian government said the deal was the only way to release aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who was detained in Iran in February.

He is one of several Western nationals — most of whom also hold Iranian passports — detained in Iran, in what foreign based activists have said is a bid to extract concessions.

Iran’s parliament approved the treaty in August, and late last month another body, which determines whether laws are constitutional, gave its assent before the final step of presidential endorsement.

Raisi “ratified the law on the transfer of prisoners between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Belgium, permitting it to take effect,” state news agency IRNA reported.

