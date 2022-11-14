AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Yellen believes sanctions on Russia could extend beyond Ukraine war’s end

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2022 07:15am
NEW YORK: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said some sanctions on Russia could remain in place even after any eventual peace agreement with Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Yellen said that any eventual peace agreement would involve a review of the penalties the United States and its allies have imposed on Russia’s economy, according to the Journal.

“I suppose in the context of some peace agreement, adjustment of sanctions is possible and could be appropriate,” Yellen said in an interview in Indonesia, where she is attending the G20 summit.

