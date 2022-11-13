AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe on target for five-goal PSG before World Cup

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2022 08:59pm
Follow us

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored and came through unscathed along with fellow Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar in their final match before the World Cup, a 5-0 Ligue 1 rout of Auxerre on Sunday.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier opted not to rest the attacking trio against the Burgundy side as the champions sought to extend their lead at the top of the table before the break for the tournament in Qatar.

And Mbappe scored the opener after 11 minutes in Paris for his 12th league goal this season after good work by Messi, Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes.

Carlos Soler nodded in the second after 51 minutes and then set up Hakimi for the third six minutes later. Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike added two more in the final ten minutes.

The Parisians move five points ahead of Lens, who won 2-1 at home against Clermont on Saturday, with Rennes a further five points adrift in third.

For their final match before the World Cup, the MNM trio – Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – took to the pitch but did not really sparkle in a game played without great intensity.

The apathy of the magic trio did not, however, prevent the champions giving a demonstration of their goal-scoring prowess before a big break until their next Ligue 1 match on December 28 against Strasbourg.

Mbappe’s early goal following a beautiful cross from Messi relayed by Mendes, seem to anaesthetize the Parisian forwards.

No question of taking the slightest risk for the World Cup players in a tournament which could be the final one for veterans Messi and Neymar.

Kimpembe return

If Messi made an effort and even found the post with a curled shot from the left after 66 minutes, Neymar measured his pace, collapsing at the slightest contact and playing in slow motion, without any intensity, far from flamboyance of his first part of the season.

Before Paris pulled ahead in the second half, Auxerre proved dangerous on front of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal with attempts by Mbaye Niang (16) and Lassine Sinayoko (21) to get the equaliser for the side who sit 15th in Ligue 1.

Galtier gave some playing time to French defender Presnel Kimpembe, who came on for the final quarter of an hour having spent a month out with an Achilles tendon injury.

It was good news for the France team and Didier Deschamps nine days before the Blues open their World Cup defence against Australia on November 22.

His arrival coincided with the exits of Messi and Neymar after 74 minutes, not unhappy for once to leave the field prematurely.

Messi, who tasted glory in the Copa America last year, will be hoping to fire Argentina to World Cup glory for the first time since 1986.

Mbappe will be one of the key players for defending champions France in Qatar and Neymar will spearhead Brazil’s push for a sixth World Cup crown.

The tournament starts with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on November 20.

Kylian Mbappe PSG

Comments

1000 characters

Mbappe on target for five-goal PSG before World Cup

England Stoked, Pakistan left ruing paltry batting performance

Six dead in Istanbul blast Erdogan says ‘smells like terrorism’

Now Pakistan must learn how to close out big games: Masood

IMF chief warns on US-China rivalry, calls Trump-era tariffs counterproductive

Biden to seek red lines in talks with Xi

Most Gulf bourses in black on Fed rate hopes

UK warns of budget pain to come this week

Musk will not go to G20 business meet in Indonesia: official

FTX working to secure assets after 'unauthorized' transactions

Non-filers to pay increased rates of WHT

Read more stories