Pakistan, Hungary sign deal on defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Hungary have signed a bilateral agreement to provide solid legal framework for enhancing defence cooperation between the Armed Forces of both the countries.

The agreement was inked during the visit of Secretary Defence retired Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan to Budapest on the invitation of Secretary for Defence Policy and Defence Development Hungary Dr Gaspar Maroth.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on regional and global security and matters of mutual interest, particularly in defence collaboration.

They also agreed to conduct such visits for promotion of defence ties between both countries.