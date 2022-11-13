Prices of essential kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have continued witnessing an upward trend as during this week past prices of most of the essential kitchen items registered an increase against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

According to the wholesalers and retailers, major reason behind high prices of vegetables, tea, pulses, spices, milk and similar such items is the global as well as local situation, especially, the political instability and crop losses owing to the devastating floods. They further said that due to the ongoing political instability vegetables, pulses, chicken, and wheat flour prices may go further up if roads were blocked.

Lipton Yellow Label tea package of 250 grams price went up from Rs280 per pack to Rs320, powder chilli price went up from Rs750 to Rs1,000 per kg, and turmeric powder price went up from Rs450 per kg to Rs700 per kg.

The survey observed an increase in chicken price as it went up from Rs7,600 to Rs8,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs285 per kg against Rs260-265 per kg, while chicken meat price went up from Rs410 per kg to Rs440 per kg.

Eggs prices went up from Rs6,920 per carton to Rs7,220 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs255-260 per dozen against Rs250-255 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a decrease as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market decreased from Rs1,550 per 15kg bag to Rs1,540 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,580 per 15kg bag against Rs1,620 per 15kg bag. The normal quality wheat flour bag price went down from Rs1,530 per 15kg bag to Rs1,515, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,540 per bag against Rs1,550 per bag. Sugar price witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs4,350 per 50kg bag to Rs4,500 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs95 per kg against Rs93 per kg, while some retailers are selling at Rs100 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed an increase as the best quality basmati rice price went up from Rs11,320 per 50kg bag to Rs11,500 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs285 against Rs275 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice per bag of 50kg is available at Rs9,200 against Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg against Rs245 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs4,500 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs125 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices remained stable as B-Grade ghee/cooking oil is available at Rs5,200 per carton of 16 packs, which in retail is being sold at Rs360 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs2,700 per 5kg pack to Rs2,600 per 5kg tin.

Fresh milk price witnessed an increase of Rs20 per liter as it jumped up from Rs170 per kg to Rs190 per kg, while yoghurt prices went up from Rs180 per kg to Rs200 per kg. The suppliers of packed milk have already increased the prices of their products from Rs50 per Milk Pak package to Rs60, packed cream price from Rs130 to Rs150.

Potato price went up from Rs50-60 per kg level to Rs50-90 per kg, tomato price went down from Rs150-200 per kg level to Rs130-180 per kg, while price of onions went up from Rs100-150 per kg level to Rs150-200 per kg. Capsicum price went down from Rs300 per kg to Rs140 per kg, okra from Rs120 per kg to Rs95 per kg, pumpkin from Rs170 per kg to Rs90 per kg, yam from Rs120 per kg to Rs110 per kg, cauliflower from Rs180 per kg to Rs50-60 per kg, and cabbage from Rs160 per kg to Rs130 per kg.

Bananas prices registered a decline of Rs10 per dozen as the best quality bananas were being sold at Rs140 per dozen against Rs150 and normal at Rs100 per dozen, guava price went down from Rs125 per kg to Rs90 per kg, kala killo apple is available at Rs190 per kg against Rs200 per kg, white apple at Rs160 per kg against Rs180 per kg, and grapes at Rs310 per kg against Rs250 per kg. New arrival Masumi are available at Rs125 per dozen and Shakari malta at Rs150 per dozen.

