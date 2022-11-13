AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE canola

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
Follow us

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures dipped on Thursday, pressured by a strong Canadian dollar and weaker soybean and rapeseed markets.

Export sales, which may have supported canola earlier in the week, have now been factored into the market, and prices fell, a trader said.

Canola was also seen hitting resistance above $900 a tonne, due to the higher price prompting Canadian farmers to sell more of their crop. Most-active January canola lost $8.30 to settle at $883.20 per tonne. The contract fell for the third time in four sessions but has traded in a tight range since early October.

canola canola crop canola oil canola rates

Comments

1000 characters

ICE canola

‘Riba-free’ banking: SBP withdraws appeal against FSC verdict

MBS’ visit postponed

SBP review of sale, purchase deals: Increased FX income of banks driven by higher spread, Senate panel told

SECP revises fee structure for corporate sector

Non-filers to pay increased rates of WHT

Ministry launches Rs40bn project for 20 poorest districts

KNIP likely to be restructured for the third time

BOA meeting tomorrow: BoI to discuss development, provision of utilities in SEZs

Minimum tax exemption: SC sets aside PHC orders

PM delays London’s departure

Read more stories