Flood victims: OGDCL distributes ‘winter packages’

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has distributed 1,500 winter packages among the flood-affected people in the flood-hit areas of Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

OGDCL under its Corporate Responsibility Programme (CSR) has scaled up the distribution of winter packages among flood victims as the winter season has started in the country.

While taking lead in the flood relief activities, the company distributed 1,500 winter packages among the flood-affected people; wherein, each package was comprised a blanket, a shawl and three sweaters for a single family to mitigate the sufferings during the winter season.

