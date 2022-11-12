PBA condoles death

KARACHI: In a statement issued in Karachi Friday, the members of Pakistan Broad-casters Association (PBA) expressed their deep sorrow over the sad demise of Abdul Jabbar, Group Chairman of APlus Channel and Public News. He was one of the pioneers of the media industry and his contributions for the development of media industry in Pakistan will always be remembered. “On behalf of all its members, PBA extends its condolences to the bereaved family. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss”.

