Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit

<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
SHARM EL SHEIKH: President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Egypt to attend the COP27 climate conference, with the White House touting “unprecedented” US steps to combat the planetary crisis.

Biden, due to spend only a few hours in Sharm el-Sheikh before continuing his journey to ASEAN and G20 summits in Asia, was also meeting his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The White House said Biden’s speech to the climate conference would “discuss our efforts to build on the unprecedented work by the United States to reduce emissions, advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts.”

Biden’s COP27, G20 plans: Talk to Xi, pressure Russia, contain North Korea

