AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Sensex hits record closing high as Fed rate-hike fears ease

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 04:39pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Friday, with the blue-chip S&P BSE Sensex hitting a record closing high on a rally in IT companies and banks, as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for a less hawkish Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.78% at a more-than-one-year high of 18,349.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 1.95% to a record close of 61,795.04.

Both the indexes logged their fourth straight weekly gain, rising over 1% this week.

U.S. Labor Department’s data on Thursday showed the annual increase in consumer price index was below 8% for the first time in eight months. The Nasdaq surged 7.4% on Thursday.

India will report its October inflation number next week.

“We are seeing a relief rally in the IT stocks following Nasdaq’s overnight jump,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, at SMC Global Securities.

Indian shares fall as autos weigh, awaits US inflation data

“Inflation is cooling off but it is still above the tolerance level. Fed’s policy actions will be more data dependent going forward,” Jain added.

The Nifty IT index surged 3.8%. The bank Nifty index gained as much as 1.8% to hit another record high on strong earnings from lenders amid higher credit growth and improved asset quality.

Private lender HDFC Bank and its major shareholder Housing Development Finance Corp rose more than 7% to mark their biggest intraday gains in more than seven months.

Eicher Motors was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index, falling 4.90% after the Royal Enfield owner’s quarterly profit missed estimates.

Shares of Zomato jumped 13.8% after the Indian food delivery firm reported a narrower loss for the second quarter on Thursday.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Sensex hits record closing high as Fed rate-hike fears ease

Imran to address supporters in Gujrat as long march enters second day

Rupee's appreciation run ends, settles at 221.64 against US dollar

September FCA: NEPRA approves Rs5.13 per unit refund to KE consumers

‘Dangerous’ England face Pakistan in World Cup final but rain threatens

COAS visits Multan garrison, meets strike formations’ troops: ISPR

China confirms Xi to attend G20 summit, meet Biden

Oil jumps by 3% as China eases COVID curbs

Pakistan drawing inspiration from 1992 win over England: Hayden

Banned from education, ‘idle’ Afghan girls are married off

9th IMF review: Framework yet to be finalized

Read more stories