AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.46%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
EFERT 81.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
EPCL 53.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.71%)
FCCL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
GGGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.64%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia spot oil market eases

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asia’s spot fuel oil market eased slightly on Thursday, while landed stocks at key trading hubs Singapore and Fujairah rose this week.

Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore rebounded to a five-week high, driven by a surge in weekly net imports as more volumes arrived from Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Fujairah stocks have also jumped to an 18-month high recently. Russian barrels continued to move towards the Middle East ahead of upcoming European Union sanctions, while fourth-quarter fuel oil production should remain robust amid strong refinery profit margins.

Reflecting ample inventories and supplies, the recent uptrend in spot premiums for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) has likely fizzled out. Cash differentials for 380-cst HSFO fell 16 cents to a premium of $5.67 per tonne on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two spot trades emerged for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) on Thursday for end-November loading. The market’s cash differential eased 42 cents to a premium of $5.00 per tonne.

Residual fuel oil stocks at Fujairah rose 13% to 14.60 million barrels (2.30 million tonnes) in the week ended Oct. 7, latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone showed.

Onshore fuel oil stocks at Singapore climbed 13% to 21.47 million barrels (3.38 million tonnes) in the week ended Nov. 9, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday.

Weekly fuel oil net imports rose by 42% week-on-week at 741,000 tonnes, led by an uptick in arrivals from the United Arab Emirates. Last week, the data recorded zero import volumes from the UAE.

HSFO fuel oil market Asia spot Fujairah stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Asia spot oil market eases

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

General Bajwa begins farewell visits

Imran pins his hopes on CJP

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

Transit strikes snarl London, Paris as workers seek raises

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Pakistan, China agree to spur CPEC momentum: govt

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories