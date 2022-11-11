AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022: Messages from Mian Muhammad Ahmed Chairman, APSEA

Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
TEXT: On behalf of the members of All Pakistan Solvent Extractor’s Association, I feel honored to welcome the participants to the Pakistan Oilseed Summit 2022.

The global oil and fats landscape is never short of excitement, uncertainties and challenges, and the past year has been no exception. It is great to see POS started to serve as an important platform for global and regional market participants to collaborate and gain insights into the challenges and opportunities present in the markets.

APSEA members take pride in playing a vital role in meeting Pakistan edible oil and protein requirements, while safeguarding our health & nutrition priorities and supporting the keyeconomic principle of value-addition. We are also committed to lead the country towards self-reliance in meeting its edible oil requirements and increasing the share of local oilseed crops which currently contribute only ten percent to the local demand.

POS will also be resulted in bringing together all the local stakeholders making a joint contribution for the betterment of the industry.

I would like to thank all participants, especially international participants who have travelled from around the globe to attend this conference, for their contribution in making POS great success.

