PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022: Messages from Ansar Haq Khan Chairman, Pakistan Oilseeds Summit 2022

Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
TEXT: It is my privilege and pleasure to welcome all delegates to the Inaugural Pakistan Oilseeds Summit. Oilseeds are attracting more attention worldwide due to the steadily increasing demand for healthy vegetable oils and protein. Pakistan is the latest example of this trend where oilseeds, especially soybeans, have redefined the market dynamics in a very short period. The rapid growth in demand also underscores the need for the sixth most populous nation in the world to rethink its policies on agriculture and food security to reduce dependence on imports.

Market participants closely monitor developments in macro factors such as the Trade War and impact of Pandemic Corona in China, besides the supply and demand fundamentals. Such issues are creating permanent marks on the global agricultural landscape. The agricultural powerhouses are now realizing the importance of developing multilateral demand centers.

The Summitaims to provide the participants more insights into these challenges as well as a wonderful opportunity for networking.

I would like to thank all participants, especially our sponsors and international participants who have travelled from around the globe to attend this second Summit. I would also like to thank all APSEA members for their support.

I wish all delegates a rewarding Summit and a pleasant stay in the wonderful city of Lahore.

