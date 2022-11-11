Political instability has badly affected economy: Bostan

KARACHI: President of Forex Association of Pakistan Malik Muhammad Bostan has said that political instability has put negative impact on the country’s economy and in this situation, there is a need to put aside political differences and jointly work for economic growth.

Addressing a seminar titled, “Armed Forces Glory of Pakistan, Strong Institutions Strong Pakistan”, Malik Bostan said at present all segments of society were worried for the country’s economic situation.

“A number of enemies are involved in the conspiracy to destroy Pakistan’s economy and make it defaulter, but, thanks to brother countries like Saudi Arabia, China and others, who provided timely financial assistance to save Pakistan from being default. Still, Saudi Arabia and China are ready to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan,” he added.

Former president Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, former chairman Association of Builders and Developers Mohammad Hanif Gohar, Chairman All Pakistan CNG Owners, Dealers Association Malik Khuda Bakhsh Atiq Mir, Zafar Pracha, Haji Masood Parekh and others also addressed the seminar. A large number of businessmen, industrialists, civil society and personalities attended the seminar.

Malik Bostan said the enemies of Pakistan wanted a fight between the people and the army to create unrest in the country and destroy the peace so that Pakistan could be forced to roll back the nuclear programme. “Last month, the President of the United States of America had already made a statement that Pakistan’s nuclear programme is unsafe,” he mentioned.

He said there had been political instability in the country for the past six months. “Getting out of the ‘grey list’ is a great economic success, but we have not been able to benefit from its positive effects. The inflows of foreign investment in the country are declining due to deteriorating political conditions.”

On the occasion, former President FPCCI Mian Nasir Hayat Magu said “some countries are conspiring to affect the peace in Pakistan and our army is a hindrance in their evil ambitions. If there is no security and political stability, foreign investment will not come in Pakistan,” he added.

Hanif Gohar said the people of Pakistan must unite to overcome the ongoing economic crisis, adding the business community demanded politicians to end their differences and unite to make the country stronger.

“We demand from the Pakistan Army not to be neutral but to protect them from external enemies as well as internal enemies. Politicians must also sit at a table and prepare a plan of action,” he added.

Leader of Small Traders Atiq Mir said “the people are not against the Army at all. Agencies of more than 10 countries are trying to make the situation worse in Pakistan and ISI has kept them in check, Pakistan army is our glory.”

Exchange companies Association General Secretary Zafar Pracha said “the army is our pride and there is a need to strengthen the country’s institutions.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022