PM takes a jibe at Indian team

LONDON: As cricketing fever has reached its climax, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday took a jibe at India after they were humiliated in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final by England.

England defeated India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final while successfully chasing a target of 169 runs without losing a wicket.

England will meet Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday in the final which is a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup final which Pakistan won to lift their only ODI cup of the game.

However, instead of comparing the final to 1992, PM Shehbaz opted for another novel way to describe the final between the two teams.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote it would be a final between 152-0 and 170-0 indicating the humiliation of the Indian team at the hands of Pakistan and England.

Pakistan successfully defeated India in the last World Cup T20 by 10 wickets by chasing a target of 151 to finish the game at 152-0.

England achieved the same 10 wickets win over India in the semi-final of the 2022 World T20 at Adelaide by reaching 170-0.

So indeed it would be the final of two teams who have humiliated India in the World T20 by 10 wickets.